Court Seeks Fresh Arguments In Ahsan Iqbal’s Defamation Suit Against Murad Saeed
Sumaira FH Published May 21, 2025 | 09:59 PM
The District & Sessions Court of Islamabad on Wednesday reopened arguments in a defamation case filed by Pakistan Muslim League-N leader Ahsan Iqbal against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) Murad Saeed over corruption allegations related to a motorway project
Additional District and Sessions Judge Hakam Khan Bakhar has directed lawyers representing both parties to present fresh arguments in the defamation case between Ahsan Iqbal and Murad Saeed.
During the today's hearing, the court summoned both sides to re-argue their positions before a decision is made.
The next hearing is scheduled for May 26.
The case was previously heard by Additional District and Sessions Judge Muhammad Shabbir Bhatti, who had reserved judgment after completing proceedings. Ahsan Iqbal had appeared in court to record his statement, while Murad Saeed was represented by his legal team throughout the hearings.
Ahsan Iqbal filed the case seeking Rs. 10 billion in damages. He claims that Murad Saeed made public allegations of corruption against him concerning the Sukkur-Multan Motorway project. Iqbal argued that these claims have harmed his political and public standing.
