Court Seeks Implementation Report Regarding Ban On Use Of Plastic Bags

Fri 21st February 2020

The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Friday sought an implementation report from Punjab government regarding ban on use of polythene bags by big departmental stores of the city

The single bench comprising Justice Shahid Karim passed the orders while hearing a petition filed by Haroon Farooq, seeking a complete ban on use of polythene bags across the province.

Petitioner's counsel Abuzar Salman Khan Niazi argued before the court that the court orders of banning use of polythene bags by big departmental stores were not being implemented in letter and spirit.

At this, the court expressed serious annoyance and observed that polythene bags were becoming poison.

The whole world had stopped the use of the bags whereas the big companies were moving towards green technology. Why the departmental stores did not take action at their own, the court observed.

The court, adjourning further hearing till February 28, ordered the governmental to ensure the compliance on its previous orders and submit an implementation report on next date of hearing.

The court also dismissed an application by polythene bags manufactures to become party in the case and asked them to approach the government.

