Court Seeks Missing Documents In Reference Against Sindh CM

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Mon 06th September 2021 | 06:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2021 ) :Accountability Court (AC) on Monday instructed the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) to produce missing documents on next hearing in Nooriabad Power Project reference against Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah and others.

Judge Syed Asghar Ali heard Nooriabad power plant and money laundering reference filed by NAB. Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah and others appeared before the court.

The court inquired about the NAB investigation officer and instructed to summon him so that he would submit property documents of absconder accused Muhammad Ali.

The judge also said that if all the accused were present then they would be indicted today. On the occasion, the defense counsel said that most of the pages of the reference volume provided to us were missing, 66 volumes were given to us while 4 volumes are missing.

At this, the court summoned the NAB Investigation Officer on September 14, along with the missing documents and adjourned the case.

