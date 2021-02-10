UrduPoint.com
Court Seeks NAB Comments In Ahsan Iqbal's Acquittal Plea

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 10th February 2021 | 05:23 PM

Court seeks NAB comments in Ahsan Iqbal's acquittal plea

An Accountability Court (AC) Wednesday sought comments from National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on an acquittal plea of former minister for inter provincial coordination Ahsan Iqbal in Narowal Sports City Complex reference

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2021 ) :An Accountability Court (AC) Wednesday sought comments from National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on an acquittal plea of former minister for inter provincial coordination Ahsan Iqbal in Narowal sports City Complex reference.

AC-III Syed Asghar Ali heard the case filed by the PML-N's stalwart seeking acquittal in graft reference.

The petitioner stated that the allegations against him were baseless and prayed the court to acquit him from the charges.

The court sought comments from NAB and adjourned the case till February 23.

Meanwhile, AC-I Judge Muhammad Bashir adjourned hearing till February 24, on graft reference against former finance minister Ishaq Dar due to the strike of lawyers.

The co-accused including Mansoor Raza Rizvi and Naeem Mehmood appeared before the court.

