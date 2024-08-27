Court Seeks NAB Comments In Bail Petitions Of PTI Founder, Bushra Bibi
Faizan Hashmi Published August 27, 2024 | 08:26 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2024) An Accountability Court on Tuesday served notices to National Accountability Bureau (NAB) in bail petitions of PTI founder and Bushra Bibi in new toshakhana reference.
The court sought arguments from the respondents on bail petitions on next hearing August 30.
AC Judge Nasir Javed Rana heard the post-arrest bail petitions of the two accused. It may be mentioned here that PTI founder and Bushra Bibi are currently in Adiala Jail on judicial remand.
The NAB has filed toshakhana II reference against the accused after completion of their physical remand in the case.
