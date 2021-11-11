UrduPoint.com

Court Seeks NAB Comments On Accused Acquittal Plea

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 11th November 2021 | 06:37 PM

An Accountability Court (AC) on Thursday sought comments from National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on acquittal plea of three co-accused in reference against ex-secretary interior Shahid Khan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2021 ) :An Accountability Court (AC) on Thursday sought comments from National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on acquittal plea of three co-accused in reference against ex-secretary interior Shahid Khan.

AC-II Judge Muhammad Azam Khand heard the case filed by the co-accused including Muhammad Rafiq, Tariq Hanif and Muhammad Zafar under fresh amendments in NAB Ordinance.

Earlier, the ex-secretary had also challenged the reference under the new law and prayed the court to dismiss the same.

The petitioners had adopted the stance that after the promulgation of ordinance the matter didn't fall now under jurisdiction of NAB.

The hearing of the case was adjourned till December 2. The NAB had alleged the accused to get illegal allotment of the plot of National Police Foundation which was allocated for the families of martyrs.

