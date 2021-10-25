UrduPoint.com

Court Seeks NAB Comments On Co-accused Plea Against Karkay Reference

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Mon 25th October 2021 | 05:30 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2021 ) :An Accountability Court (AC) on Monday sought comments from National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on a petition of a co-accused challenging the court jurisdiction in Karkay Rental Power reference after NAB amendment Ordinance.

Former Prime Minister Raja Pervaiz Ashraf and others had also been named in the same reference lodged by NAB.

AC-III Judge Syed Asghar Ali took up the plea filed by a co-acccusd through defence lawyre Arshad Tabraiz.

The petitioner said after the introduction of new ordinance, this reference had become ineffective as this court had not jurisdiction to hear the matter.

He prayed the court to dismiss Karkay Rental Power reference.

The court sought comments from NAB and adjourned the case till November 10.

It may be mentioned here out of the 12 cases, the Accountability Court, Islamabad, has acquitted ex prime minister Raja Ashraf and others in two cases, Multan, Sahiwal power plant and Piranghaib power plant, while the Accountability Court, Lahore, acquitted Ashraf and others in the Gepco case.

