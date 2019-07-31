Member Provincial Assembly (MPA) Sindh and PPP's leader Faryal Talpur Wednesday filed an application to Accountability Court seeking permission seeking extension in her physical remand time in fake accounts case

AC-I Judge Muhammad Bashir served notices to National Accountability Bureau (NAB) and sought para wise answers against the application.

Talpur had stated in her plea that this court had granted her physical remand till August 8, in fake accounts case.

However, the assembly session was going to be started from August 5, and would continue even after August 8.

She prayed the court to extend her physical remand time so that she could attend the assembly session.

Meanwhile, the same court also extended the physical remand of accused Khursheed Anwar Jamali till August 8, in fake accounts case.

The NAB prosecutor informed the court that the plea bargain request of the accused person was still pending with the bureau.