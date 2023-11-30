Open Menu

Court Seeks NAB Comments On Post-arrest Bail Of PTI Chairman

Faizan Hashmi Published November 30, 2023 | 06:49 PM

Court seeks NAB comments on post-arrest bail of PTI Chairman

An Accountability Court (AC) on Thursday sought NAB comments on December 4, on post-arrest bail petition of the PTI chairman in Al-Qadir Trust case, a scandal worth 190 million pounds

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2023) An Accountability Court (AC) on Thursday sought NAB comments on December 4, on post-arrest bail petition of the PTI chairman in Al-Qadir Trust case, a scandal worth 190 million Pounds.

AC-I Judge Muhammad Bashir heard the case on the bail petition of PTI Chairman.

At the outset of hearing, the petitioner had adopted the stance that he had been prime minister of the country and also a cricketer. The lawyer said that cases had been fabricated against his client to damage his repute.

He prayed the court to grant post-arrest bail to PTI Chairman till the final verdict in the case.

The court sought comments from NAB and adjourned the case till December 4.

Related Topics

Hearing Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister National Accountability Bureau Scandal December From Million Court

Recent Stories

Post-graduate students’ conference at PU IER

Post-graduate students’ conference at PU IER

3 minutes ago
 Steps to be taken for promotion of livestock, says ..

Steps to be taken for promotion of livestock, says Naqvi

3 minutes ago
 35th edition of KP Snooker Championship to be held ..

35th edition of KP Snooker Championship to be held in Dec: Zulfiqar Butt

3 minutes ago
 Sara Inam’s murder case adjourned without procee ..

Sara Inam’s murder case adjourned without proceedings

3 minutes ago
 Ceremony at PU to honour 26 researchers

Ceremony at PU to honour 26 researchers

3 minutes ago
 Seasonal release of Mangla Dam water steps up with ..

Seasonal release of Mangla Dam water steps up without any break: Water level gra ..

3 minutes ago
Tik Toker awarded death sentence for murder

Tik Toker awarded death sentence for murder

3 minutes ago
 Planning Minister reviews progress on water resour ..

Planning Minister reviews progress on water resource, National Water Policy

3 minutes ago
 102 illegal profiteers receive fines of Rs.0.629 m ..

102 illegal profiteers receive fines of Rs.0.629 million

3 minutes ago
 DG PCRWR for tech innovation to overcome water res ..

DG PCRWR for tech innovation to overcome water resources management challenges

3 minutes ago
 Women University Multan (WUM) 6th convocation to b ..

Women University Multan (WUM) 6th convocation to be held on Dec 4

2 minutes ago
 Former UK finance minister Alistair Darling dies a ..

Former UK finance minister Alistair Darling dies aged 70: family

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan