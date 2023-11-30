Court seeks NAB comments on post-arrest bail of PTI Chairman

An Accountability Court (AC) on Thursday sought NAB comments on December 4, on post-arrest bail petition of the PTI chairman in Al-Qadir Trust case, a scandal worth 190 million pounds

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2023) An Accountability Court (AC) on Thursday sought NAB comments on December 4, on post-arrest bail petition of the PTI chairman in Al-Qadir Trust case, a scandal worth 190 million Pounds.

AC-I Judge Muhammad Bashir heard the case on the bail petition of PTI Chairman.

At the outset of hearing, the petitioner had adopted the stance that he had been prime minister of the country and also a cricketer. The lawyer said that cases had been fabricated against his client to damage his repute.

He prayed the court to grant post-arrest bail to PTI Chairman till the final verdict in the case.

The court sought comments from NAB and adjourned the case till December 4.