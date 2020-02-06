Court seeks NAB reply in accused acquittal pleas

An Accountability Court Thursday sought reply from National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on acquittal pleas of two accused in a reference pertaining embezzlement in funds allocated for subsidy to sugarcane growers

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2020 ) :An Accountability Court Thursday sought reply from National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on acquittal pleas of two accused in a reference pertaining embezzlement in funds allocated for subsidy to sugarcane growers.

AC-I Judge Muhammad Bashir conducted hearing on above reference connected with fake accounts scam against 41 accused including Omni Group's head Anwar Majeed.

During outset of hearing, the two co-accused including Suleman Younis and Mustafa Zulqernain filed separate acquittal petitions in graft reference under new amendments in NAB Ordinance. To this, the judge served notices to NAB and sought reply till next hearing.

Meanwhile, the NAB prosecutor Sohail Arif submitted a report to the court regarding arrests of accused. The report stated that Namir Majeed, Ali Kamal Majeed and Minahil Majeed couldn't be arrested so far. However, the residence of accused Zulfiqar had been located and summon notice had been served to him through the relevant police station.

The same court also sought reply from NAB on acquittal pleas filed by the accused Hussain Syed and Matanit Ali in a case related to illegal plots' allotments.

The court also granted time to NAB prosecutor till February 24, to file supplementary reference in the case.