Court seeks NAB reply in accused acquittal plea

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2020 ) :An Accountability Court (AC) Monday sought reply from National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on acquittal petitions of two more accused in Karkay Rental Power case.

AC-II Judge Azam Khan conducted the hearing on acquittal petitions of two accused N.A Zubairi and Asad Mehmood in above graft reference filed by NAB.

Former prime minister Raja Pervaiz Ashraf had also been nominated in the case.

The acquittal petitions had been filed under new amendments in NAB Ordinance.

Meanwhile, the NAB couldn't submit its reply on acquittal plea of another co-accused IsmailQureshi in the same reference due to absence of NAB prosecutor Mirza Usman.

The court sought NAB reply till February 25, and adjourned hearing of the case.