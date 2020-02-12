UrduPoint.com
Court Seeks NAB Reply In Pervaiz Ashraf's Acquittal Plea

Wed 12th February 2020 | 05:47 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2020 ) :An Accountability Court (AC) Wednesday sought reply from National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on a petition seeking acquittal of former prime minister Raja Pervaiz Ashraf in Nandipur Power Project (NPP) reference.

AC-II Judge Azam Khan heard the petition moved by former prime minister under fresh amendments in NAB Ordinance.

The court ordered the anti-graft body to submit its reply till February 25, against the acquittal plea in NPP reference.

It may be mentioned that Pervaiz Ashraf was facing charges of causing a delay inexecution of Nandipur Power Project due to which the national exchequer suffereda loss worth Rs28 billions.

