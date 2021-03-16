UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Court Seeks NAB Report On Co-accused Death In Fake Accounts Case

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Tue 16th March 2021 | 09:38 PM

Court seeks NAB report on co-accused death in fake accounts case

An Accountability Court (AC) on Tuesday granted time to National Accountability Bureau (NAB) to submit report pertaining to death of a co-accused Nihal Anwar in fake accounts reference pertaining to embezzlement in funds of sugarcane growers

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2021 ) :An Accountability Court (AC) on Tuesday granted time to National Accountability Bureau (NAB) to submit report pertaining to death of a co-accused Nihal Anwar in fake accounts reference pertaining to embezzlement in funds of sugarcane growers.

AC-III Judge Syed Asghar Ali heard the reference filed by NAB against Omni Group's head Khawaja Anwar Majeed, Khawaja Abdul Ghani Majeed and other co-accused.

The court granted one-day exemption from hearing to Anwar Majeed, Abdul ghani Majeed, Zulifqar Ahmed and Mashooq Ali.

While, the NAB requested the court to grant more time for submission of verification report regarding the death of a co-accused Khawaja Nihal Anwar. The court adjourned the case till April 12.

Meanwhile, the hearing on Lok Virsa reference against PPP's senator Robina Khalid and others was adjourned without proceeding due non-availability of AC-I Judge.

Related Topics

Hearing National Accountability Bureau April From Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited Court

Recent Stories

Partly cloudy weather forecast for Balochistan

2 minutes ago

Lifetime achievement award for Rahat Fateh Ali Kha ..

2 minutes ago

Maryam Nawaz leveled baseless allegations to influ ..

2 minutes ago

Agriculture experts express concern over certified ..

2 minutes ago

East Africa Law Society Says Takes Uganda to Court ..

5 minutes ago

Pentagon Views Russia as 'Most Acute Challenge' in ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.