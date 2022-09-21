UrduPoint.com

Court Seeks NAB Response In Dar's Plea Against Arrest Warrants

Sumaira FH Published September 21, 2022 | 10:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2022 ) :An accountability court (AC) on Wednesday issued notices to the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) in a petition of former finance minister Ishaq Dar against his arrest warrants.

AC-I Judge Muhammad Bashir sought response from NAB till September 23, and adjourned the case.

NAB had filed filed a reference against Ishaq Dar on the charges of having assets beyond his sources of income.

Ishaq Dar, in his plea filed through Qazi Misbah Advocate, stated that he was ready to surrender before the accountability court but he should not be arrested on his return from abroad. He said NAB should withdraw its arrest warrants.

