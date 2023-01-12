ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2023 ) :An Accountability Court on Thursday sought arguments on January 16, on the acquittal plea of the accused in Nooriabad Power Plant reference against Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah and others.

AC-I Judge Muhammad Bashir heard the reference moved by National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

Syed Murad Ali Shah appeared before the court along with his legal team.

During the hearing, the court questioned whether the NAB opposed the acquittal plea or not. The judge instructed the lawyer to give arguments on the next date of the hearing.

The counsels for the co-accused, on the occasion, also requested the court to seek written arguments from the lawyers. After this, the further hearing of the case was adjourned.