ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2021 ) :An Accountability Court (AC) on Wednesday ordered the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) to present arguments in light of third NAB amendment Ordinance in Kidney Hills reference against ex-deputy chairman senate Saleem Mandviwala.

Petitioner's lawyer Barrister Qasim Nawaz Abbasi argued that his client had given application under article 264. The petitioners are given relief if the law is amended later, under this article.

The court instructed the NAB to assist the court regarding the matter and adjourned the hearing till November 22. AC-I Judge Muhammad Bashir heard the reference lodged by anti graft body.

The ex-deputy chairman senate had challenged the reference under amendments in NAB ordinance.