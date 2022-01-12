UrduPoint.com

Court Seeks NAB's Comments In Acquittal Plea Of Accused

Sumaira FH Published January 12, 2022 | 07:38 PM

An Accountability Court on Wednesday sought comments from National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on acquittal plea of co-accused in reference against former director general Sindh Building Control Authority Manzoor Wassan and others

AC-II Judge Muhammad Azam Khan heard the acquittal pleas of ex-administrator KMC Rauf Akhter Farooqi and Najamuzaman in aforesaid reference.

The reference was filed by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) against the above mentioned accused. The court also postponed the indictment process due to the acquittal pleas.

The court asked the anti graft watchdog to submit its comments till February 7, against the petitions of co-accused. It may be mentioned here that the court had already declared Manzoor Wassan as proclaimed offender in the case.

