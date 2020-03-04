An Accountability Court (AC) Wednesday sought comments from National Accountability Bureau (NAB) till March 10, in a case regarding the details of income sources of Faryal Talpur

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2020 ):An Accountability Court (AC) Wednesday sought comments from National Accountability Bureau (NAB) till March 10, in a case regarding the details of income sources of Faryal Talpur.

She submitted the details of her income to accountability court Judge Azam Khan in compliance of court orders in a case pertaining to freezing of her bank accounts.

At the outset of hearing, the petitioner's counsel Farouk H. Naek also submitted the record related to bank accounts of the children of Faryal Talpur and their tax returns.

He also submitted the information pertaining to Talpur's salary from Sindh Assembly, agriculture and other business.

He adopted the stance that State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) had frozen the bank accounts of his client and her children following a letter by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

He said that all relevant record had been produced on the directives of this court and prayed to issue orders to unfreeze the accounts.

The court sought comments from NAB till March 10.