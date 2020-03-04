UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Court Seeks NAB's Comments In Faryal Talpur's Accounts Case

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 04th March 2020 | 11:54 PM

Court seeks NAB's comments in Faryal Talpur's accounts case

An Accountability Court (AC) Wednesday sought comments from National Accountability Bureau (NAB) till March 10, in a case regarding the details of income sources of Faryal Talpur

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2020 ):An Accountability Court (AC) Wednesday sought comments from National Accountability Bureau (NAB) till March 10, in a case regarding the details of income sources of Faryal Talpur.

She submitted the details of her income to accountability court Judge Azam Khan in compliance of court orders in a case pertaining to freezing of her bank accounts.

At the outset of hearing, the petitioner's counsel Farouk H. Naek also submitted the record related to bank accounts of the children of Faryal Talpur and their tax returns.

He also submitted the information pertaining to Talpur's salary from Sindh Assembly, agriculture and other business.

He adopted the stance that State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) had frozen the bank accounts of his client and her children following a letter by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

He said that all relevant record had been produced on the directives of this court and prayed to issue orders to unfreeze the accounts.

The court sought comments from NAB till March 10.

Related Topics

Assembly Sindh Hearing National Accountability Bureau Business State Bank Of Pakistan Faryal Talpur Agriculture Bank March All From Court

Recent Stories

Aboul Gheit thanks UAE for funding renovation of A ..

56 minutes ago

MCI finalizes land site for capital's proper waste ..

11 minutes ago

UN Special Envoy Urges Putin, Erdogan to Find 'Imm ..

11 minutes ago

New James Bond Movie Postponed Until November 2020 ..

11 minutes ago

Thomas stars as Windies defeat Sri Lanka in first ..

11 minutes ago

Pentagon Fails to Collect Overdue Acquisition, Ser ..

16 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.