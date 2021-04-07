UrduPoint.com
Court Seeks NAB's Comments In Nawaz Sharif Property Case

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Wed 07th April 2021 | 08:10 PM

An Accountability Court (AC) on Wednesday granted time to National Accountability Bureau (NAB) to file comments on petitions challenging confiscation of ex-prime minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif's property

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2021 ) :An Accountability Court (AC) on Wednesday granted time to National Accountability Bureau (NAB) to file comments on petitions challenging confiscation of ex-prime minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif's property.

AC-III Judge Syed Asghar Ali heard the case filed by Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz Vice President Maryam Nawaz.

NAB Prosecutor Irfan Bhola and Maryam Nawaz's lawyer Qazi Misbah appeared before the court.

NAB prosecutor said he had submitted comments on behalf of his department and now petitioner could conduct cross-examination on it.

The counsel said first the NAB should file its comments on other petitions against property confiscation after this he would give arguments against them together.

The court ordered NAB to submit comments on other petitions and adjourned the case till May 5.

