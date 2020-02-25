(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2020 ) :An Accountability Court (AC) on Tuesday sought comments till March 12, from National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on a plea, filed by former prime minister Raja Perviaz Ashraf, seeking acquittal in Karkay Rental Power reference.

AC-II Judge Azam Khan conducted the hearing on a reference pertaining to Karkay Rental Power case against former prime minister Pervaiz Ashraf and others initiated by National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

At the outset of hearing, the employees of Karkay Rental Power company took the stance that an agreement had been signed with the government that no action would be taken against them.

On this, the court directed their counsel to move a formal petition in this regard. The court also sought the comments of NAB on request of company's employees till March 6.

Meanwhile, the NAB couldn't file its reply in acquittal pleas of Pervaiz Ashraf and other accused in the same case. The court directed the anti graft body to submit its comments till March 12.

It may be mentioned that acquittal petition had been moved by the accused underfresh amendments in NAB Ordinance.