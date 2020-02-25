UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Court Seeks NAB's Comments In Pervaiz Ashraf's Acquittal Plea

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 53 seconds ago Tue 25th February 2020 | 03:39 PM

Court seeks NAB's comments in Pervaiz Ashraf's acquittal plea

An Accountability Court (AC) on Tuesday sought comments till March 12, from National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on a plea, filed by former prime minister Raja Perviaz Ashraf, seeking acquittal in Karkay Rental Power reference

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2020 ) :An Accountability Court (AC) on Tuesday sought comments till March 12, from National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on a plea, filed by former prime minister Raja Perviaz Ashraf, seeking acquittal in Karkay Rental Power reference.

AC-II Judge Azam Khan conducted the hearing on a reference pertaining to Karkay Rental Power case against former prime minister Pervaiz Ashraf and others initiated by National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

At the outset of hearing, the employees of Karkay Rental Power company took the stance that an agreement had been signed with the government that no action would be taken against them.

On this, the court directed their counsel to move a formal petition in this regard. The court also sought the comments of NAB on request of company's employees till March 6.

Meanwhile, the NAB couldn't file its reply in acquittal pleas of Pervaiz Ashraf and other accused in the same case. The court directed the anti graft body to submit its comments till March 12.

It may be mentioned that acquittal petition had been moved by the accused underfresh amendments in NAB Ordinance.

Related Topics

Hearing Prime Minister National Accountability Bureau Company Same March May From Government Agreement Court

Recent Stories

ATC extends judge video leak scandal accused reman ..

11 minutes ago

Traffic police challaned 1792 transporters in Fais ..

11 minutes ago

Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) get new machine ..

9 minutes ago

Smith, Warner return to scene of sandpaper scandal ..

9 minutes ago

Caracas Expects New US Sanctions Preventing Venezu ..

9 minutes ago

Kremlin Yet to Negotiate Putin-Erdogan Meeting on ..

9 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.