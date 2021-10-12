An Accountability Court (AC) on Tuesday sought comments from National Accountability Bureau (NAB) in a petition of co-accused seeking dismissal of LNG reference under new NAB Ordinance

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2021 ) :An Accountability Court (AC) on Tuesday sought comments from National Accountability Bureau (NAB) in a petition of co-accused seeking dismissal of LNG reference under new NAB Ordinance.

However, former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and ex-finance minister Miftah Ismail didn't become part of the petition.

AC-II Judge Muhammad Azam Khan heard the reference filed by NAB against the above accused.

At the outset of hearing, the defence lawyer produced the copy of NAB Ordinance before court and prayed it to dismiss the reference under new law.

Barrister Qasim said they would also file acquittal case under the new law.

Now this case didn't fall in jurisdiction of NAB, he said.

Barrister Zafarullah said NAB made a reference against former prime minister Raja Pervaiz Ashraf in 2010. The amendment Ordinance was issued in 2019 under which he got relief.

The jurisdiction of NAB and special courts had been reduced after the ordinance.

NAB prosecutor on the occasion objected over the arguments raised by the defence lawyers and said cabinet decisions which were exempted from NAB jurisdiction were made after October 6.

The court sought comments from NAB and adjourned the case till October 26.