ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2024) An Accountability Court (AC) on Wednesday granted time to NAB for submission of comment on jurisdiction in Toshakhana vehicles’ reference against former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and others.

Accountability Court Judge Abida Sajjad heard the case in which former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, Chairman Senate Syed Yousaf Raza Gilani and President Asif Ali Zardari were nominated by the bureau.

Nawaz Sharif’s lawyer Rana Irfan adopted the stance that after the NAB amendments this case didn’t fall in jurisdiction of this court. He prayed the court to return the reference back to the NAB.

The NAB prosecutor on the occasion prayed the court to grant time for submission of comments at this the hearing was adjourned till November 7.