Court Seeks NAB's Comments On Acquittal Plea Of PPP's Senator

Muhammad Irfan 40 seconds ago Tue 02nd November 2021 | 08:22 PM

Court seeks NAB's comments on acquittal plea of PPP's Senator

An Accountability Court (AC) on Tuesday sought comments from National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on acquittal plea of PPP's Senator Rubina Khalid in Lok Virsa corruption reference

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2021 ) :An Accountability Court (AC) on Tuesday sought comments from National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on acquittal plea of PPP's Senator Rubina Khalid in Lok Virsa corruption reference.

The petitioner prayed the court to dismiss the reference under amendments in NAB Ordinance.

AC-I Judge Muhammad Bashir heard the reference filed by anti graft body against Rubina Khalid and other officials of Lok Virsa regarding alleged embezzlement in public funds.

The court observed that a third ordinance had been promulgated while the petitioner had sought acquittal under previous amendments.

The defence lawyer argued his client could be acquitted even under new law.

The court, however, sought comments from NAB and adjourned the case till November 16.

