ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2021 ) :An Accountability Court (AC) Thursday sought opinion from National Accountability Bureau (NAB) under new amendment in ordinance in case against the owner of B4U company pertaining to looting the citizens on the name of investment.

The accused Saif ur Rehmand was produced before the court of AC-II Judge Muhammad Azam Khan.

The defence lawyer produced the copy of new ordinance and prayed the court to quash case against his client.

The court inquired from the NAB prosecutor whether he had the gazetted notification about new law. To this, the prosecutor said so far it was not come in official gazette.

He said the NAB would not argue in this case at this time.

The defence lawyer said his client had not minted money from public instead he was accused of making company which was fined by SECP.

After the new ordinance, this court was not authorized to give remand of his client, the lawyer said.

The prosecutor said the NAB Rawalpindi had received 250 complains so far, which were stating that the company's owner had looted their money.

The financial monitoring unit had also given its report, he said.

After this, the court reserved its decision and instructed the NAB to submit its opinion under new law.