(@ChaudhryMAli88)

An Accountability Court (AC) Thursday sought reply from National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on an acquittal plea of former prime minister Raja Pervaiz Ashraf in rental power references

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2020 ) :An Accountability Court (AC) Thursday sought reply from National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on an acquittal plea of former prime minister Raja Pervaiz Ashraf in rental power references.

AC-II Judge Azam Khan conducted hearing on a plea filed by Ashraf seeking his acquittal from rental power references under NAB Amendment Ordinance 2019. NAB prosecutor Usman Masood and petitioner's counsel Arshad Tabraiz appeared before the court.

The petitioner prayed the court that he should be acquitted from the references pertaining to Reshma Rental Power Project and Gulf Rental Power Project under the new amendments in NAB law.

The court served notices to NAB and sought reply against the petition till February 20.