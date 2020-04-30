Court seeks progress report in Narowal Sports Complex case

An Accountability Court Thursday sought progress report from National Accountability Bureau (NAB) pertaining to preparation of Narowal Sports Complex reference against former interior minister Ahsan Iqbal

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2020 ) :An Accountability Court Thursday sought progress report from National Accountability Bureau (NAB) pertaining to preparation of Narowal Sports Complex reference against former interior minister Ahsan Iqbal.

AC-I Judge Muhammad Bashir conducted hearing on Narowal Sports Complex case against Ahsan Iqbal.

During the course of proceeding, NAB prosecutor Waseem Javed informed the court that an inquiry into the matter had been concluded while the reference was in preparation phase.

The court directed the NAB to produce the progress report regarding the reference till June 8, and adjourned hearing of the case.

Ahsan Iqbal was accused of misusing his powers for issuance of funds for sports complex from Federal government.