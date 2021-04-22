UrduPoint.com
Court Seeks Record In Reference Against Mehtab Abbasi

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 8 minutes ago Thu 22nd April 2021 | 05:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2021 ) :An Accountability Court (AC) on Thursday sought relevant record from cabinet division in a reference against PMLN's leader Sardar Mehtab Abbasi and others pertaining to illegal appointments in Pakistan International Airline (PIA).

AC-I Judge Muhammad Bashir heard the graft reference filed by National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

The court also recorded the statement of a prosecution witness Jameel Ahmed. The court sought the record and adjourned hearing of the case till May 10.

The court also postponed the decision on acquittal of five accused in the case.

