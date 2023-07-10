Court seeks record of PTI leader corruption

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2023 ) :A judge of the Anti-Corruption Court Babar Ali on Monday directed the Anti-Corruption department to submit a record of PTI leader Ali Muhammad Khan's alleged corruption in the allotment of contracts at the next hearing.

The judge while conducting a hearing on the bail application of former Minister of State Ali Muhammad Khan in a case of awarding the development schemes to favoured contractors at a high price asked the department to come with the record on the next hearing on July 13.

It is pertinent to mention here that PTI leader Ali Muhammad Khan was in jail on judicial remand over his alleged involvement in a corruption case in which a Rs 17.8 million loss was incurred to the national kitty.

Former provincial minister Atif Khan was also named in the case.