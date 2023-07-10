Open Menu

Court Seeks Record Of PTI Leader Corruption

Sumaira FH Published July 10, 2023 | 05:30 PM

Court seeks record of PTI leader corruption

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2023 ) :A judge of the Anti-Corruption Court Babar Ali on Monday directed the Anti-Corruption department to submit a record of PTI leader Ali Muhammad Khan's alleged corruption in the allotment of contracts at the next hearing.

The judge while conducting a hearing on the bail application of former Minister of State Ali Muhammad Khan in a case of awarding the development schemes to favoured contractors at a high price asked the department to come with the record on the next hearing on July 13.

It is pertinent to mention here that PTI leader Ali Muhammad Khan was in jail on judicial remand over his alleged involvement in a corruption case in which a Rs 17.8 million loss was incurred to the national kitty.

Former provincial minister Atif Khan was also named in the case.

Related Topics

Hearing Corruption Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Jail Price Babar Ali July Million Court

Recent Stories

Dubai Courts establishes first division for inheri ..

Dubai Courts establishes first division for inheritance of non-Muslims

48 seconds ago
 Shaheens all set for ACC Men's emerging teams Asia ..

Shaheens all set for ACC Men's emerging teams Asia Cup challenge

5 minutes ago
 UAE VPs congratulate Prime Minister of East Timor ..

UAE VPs congratulate Prime Minister of East Timor on his appointment

16 minutes ago
 ERC intensifies relief efforts for flood victims i ..

ERC intensifies relief efforts for flood victims in Somalia&#039;s Hirshabelle

31 minutes ago
 NAB decides to arrest Usman Buzdar in assets beyon ..

NAB decides to arrest Usman Buzdar in assets beyond means case

3 hours ago
 Sharjah Ruler latest publication on Bani Utbah rul ..

Sharjah Ruler latest publication on Bani Utbah rule in Bahrain

3 hours ago
CPEC laid solid foundation for Pakistan’s future ..

CPEC laid solid foundation for Pakistan’s future development: Moin-ul-Haque

3 hours ago
 PM lauds Rangers, Rescue 1122 for timely evacuatio ..

PM lauds Rangers, Rescue 1122 for timely evacuation of flood victims in Shakarga ..

3 hours ago
 Imran Ismail takes parts in inaugural ceremony of ..

Imran Ismail takes parts in inaugural ceremony of Avalon City as chief guest

3 hours ago
 Global Fluorine Chemical Factory expands to triple ..

Global Fluorine Chemical Factory expands to triple its capacity from KEZAD

4 hours ago
 LHC orders jail officials to produce Pervaiz Elahi ..

LHC orders jail officials to produce Pervaiz Elahi before it at 4pm today

4 hours ago
 NEPRA approves increase of Rs1.24 per unit in powe ..

NEPRA approves increase of Rs1.24 per unit in power tariff  

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan