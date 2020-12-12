UrduPoint.com
Court Seeks Record Of Salary, Perks Of Shehbaz As Member Assembly

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Sat 12th December 2020 | 09:19 PM

Court seeks record of salary, perks of Shehbaz as member assembly

An accountability court on Saturday sought record of salary and perks received by Opposition Leader in National Assembly Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif as member assembly in money laundering and assets beyond case

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2020 ) :An accountability court on Saturday sought record of salary and perks received by Opposition Leader in National Assembly Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif as member assembly in money laundering and assets beyond case.

Accountability Court Judge Syed Jawadul Hassan conducted the case proceedings, wherein jail authorities produced Shehbaz Sharif, Hamza Shehbaz and others on expiry of their judicial remand term.

Advocate Amjad Pervaiz on behalf of Shehbaz Sharif conducted cross examination from NAB witness, Deputy Secretary Punjab Assembly Faisal Bilal, during the proceedings.

The witness stated that Shehbaz Sharif received salary and other perks from 1993 to 96.

However, Shehbaz Sharif raised objection on the statement and stated that he never received a penny.

At this, the court asked the witness to present attested record of salary and other perks received by Shehbaz Sharif as member Assembly from 1988 to 90 and 1993 to 97.

The court adjourned further hearing till December 16 and summoned further witnesses on the next date of hearing.

It is pertinent to mention here that the court had already declared Shehbaz Sharif's wife Nusrat Shehbaz, son Salman Shehbaz, daughter Rabia Imran and son-in-law Haroon yousaf as absconders in the case.

The NAB had nominated 16 persons as accused in the case. However, only 10, out of 16 were indicted yet. Besides Shehbaz Sharif, Hamza Shehbaz, Javeria Ali, Fazl Dad Abbasi, Rashid Karamat, Muhammad Usman, Masroor Anwar, Nisar Ahmad, Shoaib Qamar, and Qasim Qayyum had been indicted in the case.

However, Salman Shehbaz, Nusrat Shehbaz, Rabia Imran, Syed Muhammad Tahir Naqvi, Haroon Yousaf Zai and another could not be indicted due to their abscence.

In a reference, comprising 55 volumes, the bureau had alleged that Shehbaz Sharif family committed massive money laundering of Rs 7 billion. Yasir Mushtaq, Mushtaq Ahmad, Shahid Rafique and Aftab were made approvers in the reference

