UrduPoint.com

Court Seeks Reply From CCPO On Plea For Quashing PA Ruckus Case

Sumaira FH Published October 06, 2022 | 09:16 PM

Court seeks reply from CCPO on plea for quashing PA ruckus case

The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Thursday sought a reply from capital city police officer Lahore on a petition filed by Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) MPA Rana Mashhood and others for quashing a case registered against them on the charges of creating ruckus during the election of Punjab Assembly (PA) speaker on July 29

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2022 ) :The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Thursday sought a reply from capital city police officer Lahore on a petition filed by Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) MPA Rana Mashhood and others for quashing a case registered against them on the charges of creating ruckus during the election of Punjab Assembly (PA) speaker on July 29.

The single bench comprising Justice Muhammad Tariq Nadeem heard the petition filed by the PML-N MPAs Rana Mashhood and Rukhsana Kausar.

The petitioners' counsel argued before the court that the police registered the case with malafide intentions and his clients were nominated on political grounds.

He submitted that all allegations leveled against his clients were baseless and pleaded with the court to quash the case.

The court, after hearing the initial arguments, issued notices to the police authorities and sought reply.

Qilla Gujar Singh police had registered the case on a complaint of MPA Nawabzada Waseem Khan Badozai's against PML-N MPAs- Rana Mashood, Mirza Javed, Rukhsana Kausar, Saif ul Mulook Khokhar and Mian Abdul Rauf -. It was alleged that the accused hampered the election process for the slot of the PA speaker on July 29.

It was pertinent to mention here that the MPAs had obtained bail from a Sessions Court in the matter.

Related Topics

Election Hearing Pakistan Lahore Lahore High Court Police Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz July Muslim All From Court Punjab Assembly

Recent Stories

Italian Leukemia Patient Receives Bone Marrow From ..

Italian Leukemia Patient Receives Bone Marrow From Russian Donor - Reports

11 minutes ago
 World Animal Day celebrated in Sukkur

World Animal Day celebrated in Sukkur

11 minutes ago
 Police arrest two thieves; recover stolen gold orn ..

Police arrest two thieves; recover stolen gold ornaments, cash

13 minutes ago
 LG minister to review relief activities in flood-h ..

LG minister to review relief activities in flood-hit areas

13 minutes ago
 US Fast-Tracking Hundreds of Millions of Dollars i ..

US Fast-Tracking Hundreds of Millions of Dollars in Private Arms Sales to Kiev - ..

13 minutes ago
 President urges legislators to pursue broad econom ..

President urges legislators to pursue broad economic, social agenda to change pe ..

13 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.