Court seeks reply from CCPO on plea for quashing PA ruckus case

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2022 ) :The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Thursday sought a reply from capital city police officer Lahore on a petition filed by Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) MPA Rana Mashhood and others for quashing a case registered against them on the charges of creating ruckus during the election of Punjab Assembly (PA) speaker on July 29.

The single bench comprising Justice Muhammad Tariq Nadeem heard the petition filed by the PML-N MPAs Rana Mashhood and Rukhsana Kausar.

The petitioners' counsel argued before the court that the police registered the case with malafide intentions and his clients were nominated on political grounds.

He submitted that all allegations leveled against his clients were baseless and pleaded with the court to quash the case.

The court, after hearing the initial arguments, issued notices to the police authorities and sought reply.

Qilla Gujar Singh police had registered the case on a complaint of MPA Nawabzada Waseem Khan Badozai's against PML-N MPAs- Rana Mashood, Mirza Javed, Rukhsana Kausar, Saif ul Mulook Khokhar and Mian Abdul Rauf -. It was alleged that the accused hampered the election process for the slot of the PA speaker on July 29.

It was pertinent to mention here that the MPAs had obtained bail from a Sessions Court in the matter.