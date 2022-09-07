UrduPoint.com

Court Seeks Reply From FIA On Acquittal Pleas Of Prime Minister Shehbaz, Hamza

Umer Jamshaid Published September 07, 2022 | 07:15 PM

A special court on Wednesday sought reply from the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) till September 17 on acquittal applications, filed by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and his son, former chief minister Punjab, Hamza Shehbaz, in a case

Special Court Central Judge Ijaz Hussain Awan conducted the proceedings of the case, which was filed by the FIA.

During the proceedings, Hamza Shehbaz, along with his counsel, Advocate Muhammad Aurangzaib, appeared in the court and got his attendance marked.

Shehbaz Sharif's counsel Advocate Amjad Pervaiz pleaded with the court to grant one-day exemption from personal appearance to his client as he was busy in flood relief activities. He submitted that the country never witnessed such a destructive flood, adding that all government departments and officials were busy in relief activities, under the leadership of the prime minister.

Advocates - Amjad Pervaiz and Muhammad Aurangzaib - also filed separate acquittal applications on behalf of their clients, saying that the Agency implicated them on baseless allegations in the matter.

They submitted that there was no chance of conviction in the matter; therefore, their clients should be acquitted.

Advocate Amjad Pervaiz submitted that the court had given directions to freeze assets of Suleman Shehbaz. However, the assets of the companies were also frozen along with assets of Suleman Shehbaz, he added. He submitted that due to freezing of assets of the companies, wages were not paid to employees of the Ramzan Sugar Mills. He requested to unfreeze assets of the companies.

Counsel for the FIA submitted that the Agency did not have any objection over unfreezing of accounts.

The court agreed to issue directions to the extent of payment of salaries and bills.

Advocate Amjad Pervaiz also requested to fix an application against freezing of assets for hearing in the wake of the crushing season.

Subsequently, the court fixed application against freezing of assets for Sept 10, and sought reply from the FIA on acquittal applications of prime minister and his son till Sept 17, besides exempting prime minister from personal appearance for one-day.

