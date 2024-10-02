Court Seeks Reply From NAB On Muhammad Khan Bhatti's Application
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 02, 2024 | 10:32 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2024) An accountability court on Wednesday sought a reply from the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) regarding an acquittal application filed by Muhammad Khan Bhatti, the former principal secretary to the former chief minister of Punjab, Chaudhry Parvez Elahi, in the Gujrat development projects reference.
Accountability Court Judge Zubair Shahzad Kiyani conducted the proceedings, during which Chaudhry Parvez Elahi appeared on a wheelchair, while Muhammad Khan Bhatti and other accused were also produced after being brought from jail.
The counsel for the accused requested the court to decide the issue of jurisdiction before indicting their clients in the case.
At this stage, Bhatti's counsel submitted an acquittal application, stating that his client had not taken any monetary benefit, and therefore, the court could not proceed against him.
Parvez Elahi's counsel, Amjad Pervaiz, also supported the stance of Bhatti's counsel, arguing that there was no evidence of receiving any monetary benefits against his client either.
However, the court asked the NAB prosecutor for his stance on the application.
The prosecutor stated that a written reply would be submitted after consultation.
Subsequently, the court sought a written reply from the bureau and adjourned the hearing until October 17.
NAB has accused Parvez Elahi and Moonis Elahi of receiving over Rs 1 billion as kickbacks through intermediaries in development projects in the Gujrat district.
