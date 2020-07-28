UrduPoint.com
Court Seeks Reply From Police, FIA In Fresh Cynthia Case

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Tue 28th July 2020 | 07:31 PM

An Additional District and Sessions court in Islamabad on Tuesday issued notices to Police and Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) to seek their reply in a petition filed for the registration of a case against a US blogger Cynthia D. Ritchie for allegedly defaming PPP leadership

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2020 ) :An Additional District and Sessions court in Islamabad on Tuesday issued notices to Police and Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) to seek their reply in a petition filed for the registration of a case against a US blogger Cynthia D. Ritchie for allegedly defaming PPP leadership.

The case was taken up in the court of judge Muhammad Jhangir Awan, filed by Advocate Kalsoom Khalid for the registration of a case against Cynthia.

Cynthia's counsel Imran Feroz Malik pleaded the court that proceedings in a similar nature case were continued in the court and an inquiry was underway in this regard by the FIA.

He pleaded the court to combine the case with the another petition earlier filed on the issue.

The court however issued notices to the parties and sought reply till August 5.

