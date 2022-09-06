Court seeks reply from police on plea for case registration against PTI chief

A sessions court on Tuesday sought a reply from police till September 10 on a petition seeking directions for registration of a criminal case against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan over his alleged statement about the army chief's selection

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2022 ) :A sessions court on Tuesday sought a reply from police till September 10 on a petition seeking directions for registration of a criminal case against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan over his alleged statement about the army chief's selection.

Additional District and Sessions Judge Ghulam Hussain Bhinder passed the orders while hearing a petition filed by Sheikh Muzaffar Hussain seeking directions for registration of a criminal case under Sections 22-A and 22-B of Criminal Procedure Code.

The petitioner's counsel argued before the court that the PTI chief gave the alleged statement in his speech at a public meeting in Faisalabad on September 4.

He alleged that Imran Khan had tried to incite rebellion in the army by giving such a statement.

He claimed that the statement was an attempt to create anarchy in the country and it hurt the feelings of every citizen.

He submitted that the petitioner approached the police concerned for registration of the case but all in vain.

He pleaded the court to issue directions for registration of the case against the PTI chief.

The court, after hearing initial arguments, sought reply from the police till September 10 and adjourned the case.