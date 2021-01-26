UrduPoint.com
Court Seeks Report From Jail Superintendent On Khawaja Asif's Plea

Tue 26th January 2021 | 09:28 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2021 ) :An accountability court on Tuesday sought a report from jail superintendent till January 28 on an application filed by Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) senior leader Khawaja Muhammad Asif, who was on judicial remand in assets beyond means case, for provision of facilities.

Accountability Court Judge Syed Jawadul Hassan heard the application filed by the PML-N leader.

A counsel for Khawaja Asif submitted before the court that his client was a member of the National Assembly whereas he had served as a Federal minister in the past. He pleaded with the court to direct authorities concerned for provision of facilities, including a separate room, medical and home cooked food, to him in the jail for being a senior citizen.

The court, after hearing initial arguments, sought a report from jail superintendent till January 28.

The NAB had launched investigations against the PML-N leader under Clause 4 of NAB Ordinance 1999 and section 3 of Anti-Money Laundering Act. It alleged that assets of Khawaja Asif increased substantially which did not correspond to his income. The bureau also stated that Khawaja Asif claimed to receive Rs 130 million from a UAE firm but he failed to present solid evidence in investigations. The bureau also alleged that Khawaja Asif was running a 'benami' company.

