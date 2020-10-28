An accountability court has sought a report from National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Lahore director general about jail trial of opposition Leader in National Assembly Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif in money laundering and assets beyond means case

In Its four-page written order of Tuesday's hearing of the case, Accountability Court Judge Syed Jawadul Hassan observed that the people faced problems when Shehbaz Sharif and Hamza Shehbaz were produced before the court in the case. Despite the on-going COVID-19 pandemic, the courtroom was jam packed at every hearing. Jail trial is a better solution for speedy completion of the trial, the judge observed while seeking a report from NAB DG in this regard.

The court further observed that Nusrat Shehbaz's exemption application would be decided on the next date of hearing, November 2.

The court directed NAB to provide approvers' statements to the suspects.

It is pertinent to mention here that the NAB had filed a reference against Shehbaz Sharif family before the accountability court in the money laundering and assets beyond means case.

Shehbaz Sharif, Hamza Shehbaz, Salman Shehbaz, Nusrat Shehbaz, Rabia Imran, Javeria Ali, Nisar Ahmad Ali, Ahmad Khan, Syed Muhammad Tahir Naqvi, Qasim Qayyum, Rashid, Masroor Anwar, Muhammad Usman, Fazal Dad, Muhammad Shoaib Qamar, Haroon Yousaf Zai have been named accused in the reference comprising of 55 volumes.

According to the reference, the whole family committed massive money laundering of Rs 7 billion. Yasir Mushtaq, Mushtaq Ahmad, Shahid Rafique and Aftab were made approvers in the reference.