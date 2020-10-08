UrduPoint.com
Court Seeks Report On Accused's Death Allegedly Involved In Sale Of Jakarta Embassy's Building

Thu 08th October 2020

An Accountability Court (AC) on Thursday sought a detailed report on the death of main accused Syed Mustafa Anwar in a references pertaining to illegal sale of Pakistan Embassy's building in Jakarta

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2020 ):An Accountability Court (AC) on Thursday sought a detailed report on the death of main accused Syed Mustafa Anwar in a references pertaining to illegal sale of Pakistan Embassy's building in Jakarta.

AC-I Judge Muhammad Bashir conducted the hearing on a reference filed by National Accountability Bureau (NAB) against the former ambassador to Jakarta.

At the outset of hearing, the family members of the accused informed the court that Mustafa Anwar had passed away on September 6, and requested the court to dismiss the corruption reference against him.

The court directed the NAB investigation officer to apprise the court with details on next date of hearing October 26, and adjourned the case.

Meanwhile, NAB investigation officer also submitted a verification report to AC-II regarding the death of a co-accused Aslam Masood in Sindh Bank corruption reference connected with fake accounts scam.

Judge Azam Khan, hearing the case, also served summon notices to accused Tariq Pervaiz and Muhammad Ishtia and directed them to ensure their attendances on the next date of hearing October 28.

Other accused including Abdul Ghani Majeed, Bilal Sheikh and Adnan Afridi were also in attendance before the court during the hearing.

