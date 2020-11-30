UrduPoint.com
Court Seeks Report On Disappearance Of Accused In DRAP Reference

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Mon 30th November 2020 | 06:30 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2020 ) :An Accountability Court (AC) on Monday sought report from National Accountability Bureau (NAB) regarding continuous absence of an accused in Drug Regularity Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) reference.

AC-III Judge Syed Asghar Ali conducted hearing on NAB reference against former head of DRAP Arshad Farooq and others. The anti graft body had alleged the accused to take benefits of Rs1638.69 millions through increasing the prices of medicines illegally.

The accused including Arshad Farooq Faheem, Rashid Latif, Ishfaq Ahmed and others appeared before court and marked their attendances.

The court express annoyance over continuous disappearance of an accused Sabir Ali who was staying abroad. The court sought report from the investigation officer regarding the absence of accused and adjourned the case till December 21.

Meanwhile, ATC court removed the anti terrorism act sections from the case against Haji Khairullah and other pertaining to financing the terrorists. The court ordered to shift the case to district court for further hearing. ATC Judge Shahrukh Arjamand announced the decision on a petition filed by the accused challenging the ATC's jurisdiction.

