Court Seeks Trial Challan Against Fawad Chaudhry In Fraud Case

Faizan Hashmi Published November 22, 2023 | 07:19 PM

The District and Sessions Court Islamabad has summoned the trial challan for the former federal minister, Fawad Chaudhry, in the fraud case

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2023) The District and Sessions Court Islamabad has summoned the trial challan for the former Federal minister, Fawad Chaudhry, in the fraud case.

Fawad Chaudhry was not presented before the court of Session Judge Yasir Mehmood on Wednesday upon completion of his judicial remand, and his online presence was established from Adiala Jail.

During the hearing, the Session Judge remarked that, as per the Session Court's directive, the accuser's attendance, whose challan had not been submitted, should be taken online.

Subsequently, a notice was issued to SHO Police Station Abpara to submit the challan of the case in the court.

Later, the court adjourned the hearing of the fraud case against Fawad Chaudhry till December 2.

