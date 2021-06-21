Court send TikToker to jail

A local court on Monday sent TikToker Kashif Zameer to jail on14-day judicial remand on being accused of cheating Turkish actor Engin Altan Duzyatan, who rose to global fame for his role as Ertugrul in hit TV series "Dirilis:Ertugrul".

The CIA police produced the tiktoker before a judicial magistrate in Cantt courts on expiry of his two days physical remand term.

The court, after a brief hearing, ordered to send the accused to jail on 14-day judicial remand. The court also ordered concerned authorities to produce the accused on expiry of his remand term.

Race Course police had registered a case against the TikToker Kashif Zameer on a complaint of Turkish star Engin, who alleged that the accused invited him to Pakistan but failed to pay him. He submitted that the accused gave bogus cheques of Rs 80 million to him.