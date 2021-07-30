UrduPoint.com

Court Sends 3 Private Electricians To Jail On Judicial Remand In PMT Blast Case

Umer Jamshaid 56 seconds ago Fri 30th July 2021 | 10:06 PM

Court sends 3 private electricians to jail on judicial remand in PMT blast case

A court here Friday sent 3 private electricians, who had repaired the 200 KV pole mounted transformer whose explosion on July 22 in Hyderabad has so far claimed 10 lives besides injuring a dozen others, to jail on the judicial remand

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2021 ) :A court here Friday sent 3 private electricians, who had repaired the 200 KV pole mounted transformer whose explosion on July 22 in Hyderabad has so far claimed 10 lives besides injuring a dozen others, to jail on the judicial remand.

According to details, Arsalan Rehmani, Majid Arain and Atif Jatt were arrested by A-Section police on July 22 and were under the physical remand were sent to jail on a three-day remand.

During the hearing, the police sought further extension of their physical remand in order to continue the interrogation.

However, the court turned down their plea and sent the suspects to jail.

The A-Section police station had registered a FIR nominating 5 employees of Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) who were also injured in the incident and one of them, Faisal Qureshi, died on July 28.

