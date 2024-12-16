Court Sends 40 Accused To Jail
Faizan Hashmi Published December 16, 2024 | 10:11 PM
An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) on Monday sent 40 PTI protesters to jail on judicial remand in a case registered by Shams Police Station
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2024) An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) on Monday sent 40 PTI protesters to jail on judicial remand in a case registered by Shams Police Station.
ATC Judge Tahir Abbas Sapra heard the case registered by the police regarding the PTI protest dated November 24.
The accused were produced before the court by the said police station and prayed the judge to grant their further physical custody.
However, the defense lawyer opposed the request and said that all arrested accused are laborers who were taken from their homes.
After hearing arguments, the police sent the accused to jail on judicial remand.
Recent Stories
Dubai Press Club launches Economic Content Creators Programme in partnership wit ..
Community activities at Hatta Winter Festival offer creative exploration, advent ..
Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) seals 20 commercial properties on High Co ..
Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Nadeem Aslam Chaudhary, others visit APS to ..
Sindh govt announces initiatives for women development
Anti-encroachment operation geared up
DC chairs meeting to review different ongoing development works
Free-of-cost TB treatment facilities being provided to people; NA told
Outlaws torture married woman
Finance minister briefs PBC on improvement in country’s economy
Muhammad Ali wins district-level Urdu essay competition
Court sends 40 accused to jail
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) seals 20 commercial properties on High Court Road37 seconds ago
-
Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Nadeem Aslam Chaudhary, others visit APS to solemn tribute to m ..38 seconds ago
-
Sindh govt announces initiatives for women development40 seconds ago
-
Anti-encroachment operation geared up41 seconds ago
-
DC chairs meeting to review different ongoing development works43 seconds ago
-
Outlaws torture married woman9 minutes ago
-
Muhammad Ali wins district-level Urdu essay competition29 seconds ago
-
Court sends 40 accused to jail31 seconds ago
-
Sharjeel pays homage to APS martyrs34 seconds ago
-
Construction, repair of Bucheki-Jaranwala road starts35 seconds ago
-
KP Assembly offers Fateha for APS martyres21 seconds ago
-
Divisional Commissioner Silwat Saeed actively addressing public grievances23 seconds ago