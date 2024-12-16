Open Menu

Court Sends 40 Accused To Jail

Faizan Hashmi Published December 16, 2024 | 10:11 PM

Court sends 40 accused to jail

An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) on Monday sent 40 PTI protesters to jail on judicial remand in a case registered by Shams Police Station

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2024) An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) on Monday sent 40 PTI protesters to jail on judicial remand in a case registered by Shams Police Station.

ATC Judge Tahir Abbas Sapra heard the case registered by the police regarding the PTI protest dated November 24.

The accused were produced before the court by the said police station and prayed the judge to grant their further physical custody.

However, the defense lawyer opposed the request and said that all arrested accused are laborers who were taken from their homes.

After hearing arguments, the police sent the accused to jail on judicial remand.

Related Topics

Hearing Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Protest Police Police Station Jail November All From Anti Terrorism Court Court

Recent Stories

Dubai Press Club launches Economic Content Creator ..

Dubai Press Club launches Economic Content Creators Programme in partnership wit ..

11 minutes ago
 Community activities at Hatta Winter Festival offe ..

Community activities at Hatta Winter Festival offer creative exploration, advent ..

11 minutes ago
 Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) seals 20 co ..

Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) seals 20 commercial properties on High Co ..

37 seconds ago
 Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Nadeem Aslam ..

Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Nadeem Aslam Chaudhary, others visit APS to ..

38 seconds ago
 Sindh govt announces initiatives for women develop ..

Sindh govt announces initiatives for women development

40 seconds ago
 Anti-encroachment operation geared up

Anti-encroachment operation geared up

41 seconds ago
DC chairs meeting to review different ongoing deve ..

DC chairs meeting to review different ongoing development works

43 seconds ago
 Free-of-cost TB treatment facilities being provide ..

Free-of-cost TB treatment facilities being provided to people; NA told

9 minutes ago
 Outlaws torture married woman

Outlaws torture married woman

9 minutes ago
 Finance minister briefs PBC on improvement in coun ..

Finance minister briefs PBC on improvement in country’s economy

9 minutes ago
 Muhammad Ali wins district-level Urdu essay compet ..

Muhammad Ali wins district-level Urdu essay competition

29 seconds ago
 Court sends 40 accused to jail

Court sends 40 accused to jail

31 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan