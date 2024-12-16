Court sends 40 accused to jail

An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) on Monday sent 40 PTI protesters to jail on judicial remand in a case registered by Shams Police Station

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2024) An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) on Monday sent 40 PTI protesters to jail on judicial remand in a case registered by Shams Police Station.

ATC Judge Tahir Abbas Sapra heard the case registered by the police regarding the PTI protest dated November 24.

The accused were produced before the court by the said police station and prayed the judge to grant their further physical custody.

However, the defense lawyer opposed the request and said that all arrested accused are laborers who were taken from their homes.

After hearing arguments, the police sent the accused to jail on judicial remand.