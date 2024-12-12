Open Menu

Court Sends 5 Accused To Jail In APPC Fake Appointments Case

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 12, 2024 | 04:30 PM

Court sends 5 accused to jail in APPC fake appointments case

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2024) A lower court on Thursday sent five accused to jail on 14-day judicial remand in a case pertaining to fake appointments at Associated Press of Pakistan Corporation (APPC).

The accused including former Manager Account APPC Arshad Majeed Chaudhry, his son Taimoor Arshad, Saad Yousaf, Qaiser Jawad and Fawad were presented before the court of Judicial Magistrate Civil Judge Ahmed Shahzad Gongal.

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) adopted the stance that the prosecution has made recoveries from the accused persons and prayed the court to send them to jail on judicial remand.

APPC's Legal Advisor, Khurram Baig pleaded that FIA should be given more custody of the accused for the recovery of the record relevant to the case.

After hearing arguments, the court sent the five accused to jail on judicial remand.

It may be mentioned here that the FIA has arrested the five accused after the special court dismissed their bail in a case registered with regard to fake and fraudulent appointments in the state-run news organization.

Recent Stories

ATC indicts Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Yasmeen Rashid i ..

ATC indicts Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Yasmeen Rashid in Shadman arson, riots case

2 minutes ago
 MDCAT 2024: 15 individuals booked over charges of ..

MDCAT 2024: 15 individuals booked over charges of leaking paper on social media

8 minutes ago
 Pakistan welcomes UNGA resolution for immediate ce ..

Pakistan welcomes UNGA resolution for immediate ceasefire in Gaza

16 minutes ago
 Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi indicted in Toshakhana Cas ..

Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi indicted in Toshakhana Case 2

20 minutes ago
 CM Punjab Maryam Nawaz’s Visit to China: Strengt ..

CM Punjab Maryam Nawaz’s Visit to China: Strengthening Ties, Paving the Path f ..

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 December 2024

7 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 December 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 December 2024

7 hours ago
 UN appeals for $4 bn in Gaza, West Bank aid in 202 ..

UN appeals for $4 bn in Gaza, West Bank aid in 2025

17 hours ago
 Fee submission deadline December 16 for undergradu ..

Fee submission deadline December 16 for undergraduate candidates

17 hours ago
 Google unveils latest AI model, Gemini 2.0

Google unveils latest AI model, Gemini 2.0

17 hours ago
 Malaysian delegation, Azam Tarar discuss repatriat ..

Malaysian delegation, Azam Tarar discuss repatriation of Pakistani prisoners

17 hours ago
 Sindh govt to upgrade emergency wards in major hos ..

Sindh govt to upgrade emergency wards in major hospitals to meet growing demand

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan