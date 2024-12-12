Court sends 5 accused to jail in APPC fake appointments case

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2024) A lower court on Thursday sent five accused to jail on 14-day judicial remand in a case pertaining to fake appointments at Associated Press of Pakistan Corporation (APPC).

The accused including former Manager Account APPC Arshad Majeed Chaudhry, his son Taimoor Arshad, Saad Yousaf, Qaiser Jawad and Fawad were presented before the court of Judicial Magistrate Civil Judge Ahmed Shahzad Gongal.

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) adopted the stance that the prosecution has made recoveries from the accused persons and prayed the court to send them to jail on judicial remand.

APPC's Legal Advisor, Khurram Baig pleaded that FIA should be given more custody of the accused for the recovery of the record relevant to the case.

After hearing arguments, the court sent the five accused to jail on judicial remand.

It may be mentioned here that the FIA has arrested the five accused after the special court dismissed their bail in a case registered with regard to fake and fraudulent appointments in the state-run news organization.