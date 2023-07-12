Open Menu

Court Sends 7 Accused To Jail For Identification Parade In May-9 Vandalism Case

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 12, 2023 | 09:13 PM

An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Wednesday sent 7 accused to jail on judicial remand for identification parade in Jinnah House attack case

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2023 ) :An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Wednesday sent 7 accused to jail on judicial remand for identification parade in Jinnah House attack case.

Earlier, the police produced the accused, Abdul Razzaq, Asif, Amir Farooq, Muhammad Nadeem, Muhammad Faiz, Ali Hassan and another, before ATC Judge Abher Gul Khan, amid strict security.

The investigation officer apprised the court that the accused were involved in the Jinnah House attack case. He pleaded with the court to send them on judicial remand to jail for identification parade.

At this, the court sent the accused to jail on 7-day judicial remand and ordered for their production on expiry of the remand term.

The Sarwar Road police had registered a case against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders and workers for attacking the Jinnah House (the corps commander house) in Lahore Cantt, looting valuables worth over Rs150 million and setting it on fire, during May-9 riots.

