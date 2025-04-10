Open Menu

Court Sends 86 PTI Workers To Jail On Judicial Remand

Umer Jamshaid Published April 10, 2025 | 11:52 PM

N Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) on Thursday sent 86 accused to jail on judicial remand while discharge 22 others from cases pertaining to protest and vandalizing on November 26

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2025) An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) on Thursday sent 86 accused to jail on judicial remand while discharge 22 others from cases pertaining to protest and vandalizing on November 26.

The court also served notices to respondents on post arrest bail petitions of 38 accused.

ATC Judge Abual Hasnat Muhammad Zulkarnain heard the case wherein 48 accused were presented before court after ending of one day physical custody. The investigation officer prayed the court to grant further ten-day remand of the accused for more investigation.

PTI Lawyer Sardar Masroof Khan opposed the remand request. The court sent all 48 accused to jail on judicial remand.

The Kohsar Police Station had registered a case against PTI workers.

Meanwhile, 40 activists were produced before court in case of Tarnol Police Station out of which two were discharged from the case and 38 sent to jail on judicial remand.

The PTI filed the post arrest bails of 38 accused against which the court served notices to respondents for April 14.

Similarly, 20 accused were produced before court by Kohsar Police Station after identification parade. The police prayed the court to grant 30 days physical custody of the accused.

After hearing argument, the court discharged the 20 accused from the case.

