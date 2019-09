Court sends accused on judicial remand in narcotics case

A local court on Wednesday sent an accused to prison on judicial remand in narcotics case

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2019 ) :A local court on Wednesday sent an accused to prison on judicial remand in narcotics case.

Pinyari police have arrested accused Ali Sher s/o Haibat Khan Buzdar and recovered 5 kilograms hashish from his possession.

Police after registering case under section 9/C produced accused before the court of judicial magistrate and Civil Judge 11 who had sent accused to prison on judicial remand.