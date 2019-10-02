Court sends accused to jail on judicial remand

The court of civil judge and judicial magistrate No. 11 here on Wednesday sent an accused to jail on judicial remand in possessing of illegal weapon case

The civil judge and judicial magistrate Rehan Abdul Hadi granted judicial remand of accused Abdul Salam s/o Muhammad Sharif Mirani in a case registered at Pinyari police station on possessing of illegal weapon (Pistol).

SHO Pinyari Javed Ali Jalbani had arrested the accused in a raid conducted at Mehran ground and recovered an unlicenced pistol from his possession.

Police also registered case No. 141/2019 and produced the accused in the court for remand.