Court Sends Amir To Jail On Judicial Remand

Umer Jamshaid Published July 05, 2024 | 07:50 PM

Court sends Amir to jail on judicial remand

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2024) The District and Sessions Court on Friday sent the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf(PTI) leader Amir Mughal to jail on judicial remand.

Judicial Magistrate Abbas Shah heard the case of Amir Mughal for allegedly disrupting government operations.

Police requested a five-day physical remand for Mughal. However, the court denied the request and ordered to send Mughal to jail on judicial remand.

