Court Sends Appeal Against Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi's Acquittal In Iddat Case To CJ IHC
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 27, 2025 | 06:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2025) The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Justice Muhammad Azam Khan on Monday sent appeal against the acquittal of PTI founder Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi in iddat case to the Chief Justice for formation of a new bench.
A single member bench of IHC comprising Justice Muhammad Azam Khan took up the appeal of Khawar Maneka for hearing against the acquittal of accused. The Petitioner lawyer Zahid Asif Chaudhry, PTI lawyers Shoaib Shaheen, Ali Bukhari, Niazullah Niazi, Sardar Masroof Khan and others appeared in the court.
At the outset of hearing, Khawar Maneka’s lawyer Zahid Asif Chaudhry said that we have challenged the acquittal decision of the Additional Sessions Judge dated July 13, 2024.
Founder PTI’s lawyer Shoaib Shaheen raised objection against the bench and said that you have heard this case in the Sessions Court and you have given an adverse order on it previously.
Petitioner lawyer Zahid Asif, opposing Shoaib Shaheen’s arguments, said that another judge has given the decision in the main case.
Shoaib Shaheen said that since the judge has already disclosed your mind, the case should be transferred to another bench.
Justice Muhammad Azam Khan remarked that he is sending the appeal to the Chief Justice to constitute a new bench. The case was then adjourned.
