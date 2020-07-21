UrduPoint.com
Court Sends Ashraf Jalali To Jail On Judicial Remand

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 21st July 2020 | 05:20 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2020 ) :A local court on Tuesday sent Ashraf Asif Jalali to jail on 14-day judicial remand in a hate speech case.

Judicial Magistrate Wajeha Khawaj Chaudhry conducted case proceedings, wherein the police produced the accused.

The investigation officer said the accused, nominated in an FIR, was arrested on July 20 by the police.

He asked the court to send the accused to jail as police had to question about his video speech.

The defence counsel took the plea of mala fide intention by the police in registering the case.

The court, after arguments by both sides , sent the accused to jail on 14-dayjudicial remand.

More Stories From Pakistan

